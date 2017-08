British producer Kieran Hebden, aka Four Tet, released another new single today, “Planet,” following last month’s “Two Thousand And Seventeen.” There hasn’t been a proper Four Tet record since 2015’s Morning/Evening, which makes the prospect of a new record seem likely, though no official release has been announced. “Planet” is simple and bubbly, with its best asset being the mandolin-sounding effect that comes in around 1:45. Listen below.

“Planet” is out now.