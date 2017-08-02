Thundercat – “Tokyo” Video

Thundercat has released the first music video from Drunk, which we called one of 2017’s best records thus far. The video for “Tokyo,” directed by Jun Hanamoto-Hearn, features Stephen Bruner having the time of his fucking life in Tokyo while on tour earlier this year. The song is an ode to Bruner’s love for the city, with lyrics like “Gonna eat so much fish I think I’m gonna be sick/ Gonna blow all my cash on anime” and “Can I just stay one more day?” Both lyrically and in its feel, the song reminds me of a child gushing about a trip to the zoo or the amusement park, and the video’s whimsical and jovial nature gives even more of this effect. Watching Thundercat bop excitedly around Tokyo is a dang treat. Check it out below.

Drunk is out now on Brainfeeder.