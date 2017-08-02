Watch Coldplay’s Chris Martin Cover Linkin Park In Tribute To Chester Bennington

Coldplay and Linkin Park hit their commercial and creative peaks around the same time, and both of them collaborated with Jay-Z, but they always seemed to occupy opposite ends of the popular-rock-band spectrum. And yet when Coldplay frontman Chris Martin covered Linkin Park’s monstrous 2000 single “Crawling” last night, it sounded a whole hell of a lot like a Coldplay song. Martin’s solo-piano cover came toward the end of Coldplay’s show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey last night, and it was, of course, a tribute to Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, who died by suicide last month. And while “Crawling” is one of Linkin Park’s great, canonical singles, it has a sense of melodic lift that suited Martin just fine. Watch fan-made footage of the performance below.

It’s probably smart that Martin didn’t try to do any of Mike Shinoda’s rap parts, but I sort of wish that would’ve happened.