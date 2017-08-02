The Weeknd – “Reminder (Remix)” (Feat. Young Thug & A$AP Rocky)

Last week, the Weeknd teased a new remix of “Reminder,” a song from last year’s blockbuster Starboy album, that would feature two of rap’s flashiest, most fashionable figures. Today, that remix arrives. The new version of “Reminder” features Young Thug and A$AP Rocky. Young Thug sings more than he raps, and Rocky flexes fluidly. Both of them sound at home on the song. But sadly, the Weeknd still gets room for his terrible, quasi-racist “lo mein” pun. Check it out below.

Starboy is out now on XO/Republic.