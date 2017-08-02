Weaves – “#53″

Well, that didn’t take long! Toronto Band To Watch alumni Weaves will follow up last year’s self-titled debut with a second album called Wide Open this October. In a press release, singer Jasmyn Burke gave some background on the project:

It felt right to try to represent my own experience in the world while knowing that everyone in my age group is poor or having a tough time with life in one way or another, so I was thinking about how to blow those feelings up into these kinds of songs. Blowing up a regular life into something like an anthem. In a way I was thinking about it like Bruce Springsteen, but in a lot of ways my experience of the world couldn’t be less like Bruce Springsteen’s.

Opening track “#53″ definitely bears some of that anthemic Springsteen quality, melding it with the electric and unpredictable indie rock compulsions that have always made Weaves such a thrill. Hear it below via Pitchfork.

Tracklist:

01 “#53″

02 “Slicked”

03 “Law And Panda”

04 “Walkaway”

05 “La La”

06 “Wide Open”

07 “Motherfucker”

08 “Scream” (Feat. Tanya Tagaq)

09 “Gasoline”

10 “Grass”

11 “Puddle”

Wide Open is out 10/6 on Buzz/Kanine/Memphis Industries.