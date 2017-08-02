Watch Iceage Play New Songs At Moscow’s БОЛЬ Festival

Brutishly brooding Danish post-punks Iceage performed a lot of new songs at Moscow’s БОЛЬ Festival — БОЛЬ (BOL’) translates to PAIN, in case you were wondering — and the YouTube channel Meanwhile On The Other Stage captured footage. The video compilation below includes new titles “Painkiller” (3:34) and “Catch You” (10:13) as well as previously released songs “The Lord’s Favorite” (6:35), “Morals” (12:58), and “Ecstasy” (14:30). Check it out.

The YouTube description mentions Iceage performed several other new tracks including “Under The Sun” and “Day The Music Dies” and indicates a new album is coming soon.