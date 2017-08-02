Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce New Album “Luciferian Towers”

Godspeed! You Black Emperor, the great Canadian leftist post-rock collective, broke up in 2003 and reunited seven years later. And since coming back together, the group has released two albums — 2012’s Allelujah! Don’t Bend! Ascend! and 2015’s Asunder, Sweet And Other Distress — and both of them are absolute monsters. Today, we learn the very welcome news that there’s another one on the way. As Pitchfork points out, the group will release a new LP called “Luciferian Towers” this fall. It has only four tracks, but this is a band with a history of very, very long songs, so it could still easily be a double LP. And in a new statement, the band has said cryptic things about all four new songs. Below, check out the new album’s tracklist and the band’s statement, as well as an unboxing video that features a minute of new music.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Undoing A Luciferian Towers”

02 “Bosses Hang”

03 “Fam/Famine”

04 “Anthem For No State”

The band writes:

this, this long-playing record, a thing we made in the midst of communal mess, raising dogs and children. eyes up and filled with dreadful joy – we aimed for wrong notes that explode, a quiet muttering amplified heavenward. we recorded it all in a burning motorboat.

(context as follows:)

1 UNDOING A LUCIFERIAN TOWERS – look at that fucking skyline! big lazy money writ in dull marble obelisks! imagine all those buildings much later on, hollowed out and stripped bare of wires and glass, listen- the wind is whistling through all 3,000 of its burning window-holes!

2 BOSSES HANG – labor, alienated from the wealth it creates, so that holy cow, most of us live precariously! kicking at it, but barely hanging on! also – the proud illuminations of our shortened lives! also – more of us than them! also – what we need now is shovels, wells, and barricades!

3 FAM / FAMINE – how they kill us = absentee landlord, burning high-rise. the loud panics of child-policemen and their exploding trigger-hands. with the dull edge of an arbitrary meritocracy. neglect, cancer maps, drone strike, famine. the forest is burning and soon they’ll hunt us like wolves.

4 ANTHEM FOR NO STATE – kanada, emptied of its minerals and dirty oil. emptied of its trees and water. a crippled thing, drowning in a puddle, covered in ants. the ocean doesn’t give a shit because it knows it’s dying too.

finally and in conclusion; the “luciferian towers” L.P. was informed by the following grand demands:

• an end to foreign invasions

• an end to borders

• the total dismantling of the prison-industrial complex

• healthcare, housing, food and water acknowledged as an inalienable human right

• the expert fuckers who broke this world never get to speak again

much love to all the other lost and wondering ones,

xoxoxox god’s pee / montréal / 4 juillet, 2017x