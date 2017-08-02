Metz – “Drained Lake”

Next month, the brutalist Toronto power trio Metz are coming back with their new album Strange Peace the follow-up to 2015’s utterly raucous II. We’ve already posted the relatively catchy first single “Cellophane,” and now they’ve shared another song, the colossal “Drained Lake.” “Drained Lake” is a song that’s not even remotely concerned with catchiness. Instead, it’s a severe brain-stomper that has as much to do with industrial music as indie rock. Check it out below.

Strange Peace is out 9/22 on Sub Pop.