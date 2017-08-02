Trailer Trash Tracys – “Siebenkas” Video

Later this month, London-based duo Trailer Trash Tracys are releasing their sophomore album, Althaea, which is intended to be a soundtrack to Filipino director Raya Martin’s film of the same name. We’ve already heard “Eden Machine,” which was accompanied by a gorgeous video co-directed by Jimmy Lee and Gelo Yellow. The video for their new single, “Siebenkas,” is a spiritual continuation of their last one, all centered around a giant glowing moon-like orb and those that search it out. Watch and listen below.

Althaea is out 8/11 via Domino.