Actress x London Contemporary Orchestra – “Audio Track 5″

Earlier this year, Darren Cunningham released his fifth album as Actress, AZD, and he’s following it up with a special collaboration with the London Contemporary Orchestra where Cunningham pulled from performances they did together at the The Barbican Centre London and Strelka Institute Moscow, recontextualizing them to sound something like what you can hear below in “Audio Track 5,” our first taste of the new project. It’ll be included on a 12″ that’s out next month with a longer album due later in the fall. Listen below.

The “Audio Track 5″ 12″ is out 9/1 via Ninja Tune.