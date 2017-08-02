Alex Cameron – “Stranger’s Kiss” (Feat. Angel Olsen) Video

Next month, the Australian musician Alex Cameron will release his Forced Witness album. Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado co-produced it with Cameron, and it’s got contributions from heavyweights like Brandon Flowers and Angel Olsen. Olsen sang backup on first single “Candy May,” which already had a pretty great video. And on the lush, romantic “Stranger’s Kiss,” she sings a full-on duet with Cameron. The new “Stranger’s Kiss” video was directed by Jemima Kirke, the former Girls star. And in the clip, she plays a Cameron fan who makes herself look as much as possible like the singer. Eventually, she comes face-to-face with the man. It’s pretty weird! Watch it below.

Forced Witness is out 9/8 on Secretly Canadian.