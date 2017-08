Breakout singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers appeared on The Late Late Show last night to perform her single “On+Off” off of her debut EP Now That The Light Is Fading. This comes after Rogers guested on The Tonight Show and Seth Meyers earlier this year. Rogers wore a colorful, flowy shirt that made her look a bit like a butterfly when she moved her arms around during the performance. Watch below.

Now That The Light Is Fading is out now via Capitol.