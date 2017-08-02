Gone Is Gone – “Echolocation” Video

This past January, At The Drive-In/Mastodon/Queens Of The Stone Age supergroup Gone Is Gone released their album Echolocation, and today they share visuals for the title track. In director Bryan Bankovich’s music video, two drunk yuppies stumble upon a freakshow in the middle of a forest. Despite the unlikeliness of this story ending well, the two pals run into some striking absurdities, making fun of the performers, who in turn get the last laugh at the end of the night. Lesson of the day: Don’t fuck with a bartender and his conjoined twin á la 1982’s Basket Case. See for yourself below.

Echolocation is out now on Rise Records/Black Dune Records.