Brockhampton – “Gummy” Video

LA rap collective Brockhampton released their debut album Saturation this summer, and today they’re already back with the lead single from follow-up Saturation II. “Gummy” is a grimy update on the funky West Coast rider music of the ’90s infused with the chaotic energy of groups like Wu-Tang Clan and Odd Future. It’s extremely impressive, as is the accompanying music video by Brockhampton ringleader Kevin Abstract. Watch below.

There’s no release date yet for Saturation II, but here are some Brockhampton tour dates:

09/03 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

09/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

09/07 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

09/11 – New York, NY @ Highline Ballroom (2 shows)

09/12 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East

09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at Fillmore

09/15 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel (2 shows)

09/18 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

09/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

09/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Pub Rock

09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Social Hall SF

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Peters Room / Rose Land

09/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

09/29 – Eugene, OR @ The Observatory

10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Social Hall SF

10/02 – San Diego, CA @ W.O.W. Hall