Brockhampton – “Gummy” Video

LA rap collective Brockhampton released their debut album Saturation this summer, and today they’re already back with the lead single from follow-up Saturation II. “Gummy” is a grimy update on the funky West Coast rider music of the ’90s infused with the chaotic energy of groups like Wu-Tang Clan and Odd Future. It’s extremely impressive, as is the accompanying music video by Brockhampton ringleader Kevin Abstract. Watch below.
There’s no release date yet for Saturation II, but here are some Brockhampton tour dates:
09/03 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
09/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
09/07 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
09/11 – New York, NY @ Highline Ballroom (2 shows)
09/12 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East
09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at Fillmore
09/15 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel (2 shows)
09/18 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
09/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
09/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Pub Rock
09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Social Hall SF
09/25 – Portland, OR @ Peters Room / Rose Land
09/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
09/29 – Eugene, OR @ The Observatory
10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Social Hall SF
10/02 – San Diego, CA @ W.O.W. Hall