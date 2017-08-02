Tall Friend – “KB”

Tall Friend are releasing their debut full-length, Safely Nobody’s, next week. We’ve already heard two tracks from it — “Oats” and “Small Space” — and today the Philly-based trio has shared a third. “KB” is contemplative and unhurried, and Charlie Pfaff runs through disconnected metaphors on top of the track’s cushiony cartilage. The gut-wrenching part is, of course, saved until the very end: “My dad watches storms like he’s looking in the mirror/ And I love you, could I make it any clearer?” That last question lands hard, and the song ends unresolved. Listen below.

Safely Nobody’s is out 8/11 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.