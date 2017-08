Last month, Garbage released a new one-off benefit single, “No Horses,” and today they’ve shared a video for the track. It starts off with Shirley Manson dressed in a red cloak washing someone’s bloody feet and gets more frantic from there, intercutting footage of her and the band in an enclosed room with clips from riots and uprisings and some horses galloping. Watch below.

All proceeds from “No Horses” will go towards the International Committee Of The Red Cross through the end of 2018.