High Bloom – “Laundry” Video

High Bloom is the ambient pop project of Infinity Crush’s Caroline White and White Wreath’sHans Hoffman, and at the end of 2015, they put out their first release, Haloed. Once roommates, they now live a few states apart — White in North Carolina, Hoffman still in Baltimore — and they put together their upcoming new album, Implied Sun, online. “Laundry” is the first that we’re hearing from that album, and it captures the same hypnotic magic as their earlier work, punctuated by warm crackles and pops and White’s lilting voice. The new song is accompanied by a video co-directed by Walter Bankson and White, which takes the form of a trip to an amusement park where it feels like everything is meaningful. Watch and listen via Noisey below.