Next month, Andy Butler’s disco-house project Hercules & Love Affair returns with the new album Omnion, and we’ve already posted “Contoller,” which features the Horrors frontman Faris Badwan, and the title track, which features Sharon Van Etten. Now Butler has also shared the slow-percolating, string-flecked “Fools Wear Crowns.” Butler sings this one himself, and as he tells Pitchfork, it’s about the struggle to stay sober. Check it out below.

Omnion is out 9/1 on Atlantic.