Zola Jesus – “Exhumed” Video

Zola Jesus, who will be releasing her album Okovi in September, announced it by sharing the cinematic single “Exhumed.” Today, we get to see the song’s visual counterpart: a horror-story music video along the lines of The Blair Witch Project and The Ring. Directed by Jacqueline Castel, its scratchy black and white footage records Jesus climbing out of her grave, looking like a banshee in a long, tattered robe. I’ve never seen The Ring, but the creepy AF girl with long hair climbing out of the well is a familiar pop-culture reference, and it seems that Jesus is riffing on it — but in a much cooler and emotionally irking performance. By the end, she’s washed in white light and finds freedom. It’s an unforgettable and powerful video. Watch.

Okovi is out 9/8 on Sacred Bones.