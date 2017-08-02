Westside Gunn & Mach Hommy – “Macho On Coke”

Sometimes, you immediately know how good a song is going to be before clicking play. This is one of those times. Here, we’ve got Westside Gunn, the helium-voiced Buffalo rap hardhead teaming up with Mach-Hommy, the stone-faced Newark surrealist, over a loping beat from producer Daringer. It’s a song called “Macho On Coke.” Its SoundCloud art is “Macho Man” Randy Savage being carried to the ring on a throne. You already know this shit is just impossibly fun, that it’s full of knotty and reference-rich shit talk. Listen to it below via Nah Right.

This appears to be a SoundCloud loosie, and god bless SoundCloud’s continued existence for letting us hear it.