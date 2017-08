Kesha’s big comeback album, Rainbow, comes out at the end of next week, and we’ve already heard a few tracks from it so far: “Praying,” “Woman,” and “Learn To Let Go.” Today, she’s promoting the album by livestreaming an intimate performance at YouTube Space LA. It’ll be the first time some of these Rainbow tracks will be performed live, and she might play some brand-new songs as well. The livestream starts at 5PM EST — watch below.

Rainbow is out 8/11 via Kemosabe Records/RCA.