Linda Perhacs – “Winds Of The Sky” (Feat. Nels Cline)

Linda Perhacs took 44 years to follow up her 1970 debut, Parallelograms, but it’ll only be three years in between 2014’s The Soul Of All Natural Things and her next album. She’s just announced that her third album, I’m A Harmony — which was funded via Kickstarter last year — will be released on 9/22. “The Dancer” is on it, as is this brand-new song, “Winds Of The Sky,” which features Nels Cline. The album was co-produced by Wilco’s Pat Sansone and Fernando Perdomo. It features contributions from Julia Holter, Devendra Banhart, the Autumn Defense, and Mark Pritchard. Listen to the new track via Brooklyn Vegan below.

Tracklist:

01 “Winds Of The Sky” (Feat. Nels Cline)

02 “We Will Live” (Feat. Julia Holter & Devendra Banhart)

03 “I’m A Harmony” (Feat. Julia Holter)

04 “The Dancer”

05 “Crazy Love” (Feat. The Autumn Defense)

06 “Take Your Love To A Higher Level” (Feat. Durga McBroom & Michelle Vidal)

07 “Eclipse Of All Love” (Feat. Pat Sansone)

08 “Beautiful Play” (Feat. Julia Holter)

09 “Visions” (Feat. Julia Holter)

10 “You Wash My Soul In Sound” (Feat. Mark Pritchard)

I’m A Harmony is out 9/22 via Omnivore Recordings. Revisit our list of musicians who took 20+ years in between albums.