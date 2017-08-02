Paul McCartney Is On The New Foo Fighters Album

Foo Fighters’ upcoming album Concrete And Gold features a whole bunch of guests, including Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman and some mystery pop star who Dave Grohl won’t reveal. And, as ET Canada reports, it’ll also feature Paul McCartney. “Paul McCartney plays drums on one of our songs. He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy,” Grohl told ET Canada. “He hadn’t even heard of the song. He comes in and Dave picked up an acoustic and showed him real quick. He sat on his special drum set that his tech set up for him. I sat there with a drumstick conducting. He did two takes.”

Concrete And Gold is out 9/15 via Roswell/RCA.