TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Discusses His Role In Spider-Man: Homecoming

Tunde Adebimpe has had an odd little acting career since coming to prominence as the lead singer of TV On The Radio. Most notably, he played the groom (and sang Neil Young) in Jonathan Demme’s 2008 film Rachel Getting Married, but he was also in Portlandia and Nasty Baby and the recent TV series Search Party, and that’s not counting his pre-TVOTR starring role in the 2001 indie Jump Tomorrow. But his biggest movie so far — albeit possibly his smallest role — is Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which he plays Mr. Cobbwell, Peter Parker’s chemistry teacher. And in a new interview with Vulture, he discusses how he ended up getting the part in the movie, which was, perhaps not coincidentally, directed by Jon Watts, who also directed the “Wolf Like Me” music video for TVOTR.

“I did try out, but I can’t safely say that there wasn’t a tiny bit of nepotism attached,” Adebimpe says. “If they didn’t want me there, I wouldn’t have been there, but I do know [Watts], and his wife subsequently became a manager of mine. We had reconnected in L.A. a little while ago, and we were having dinner, and I remember asking him, ‘What are you up to?’ He was like, ‘I’m kind of in the midst of getting this Spider-Man movie. Cop Car [Watts’s last movie] is a weird movie. It’s not a movie you watch and think, Oh, let’s give this guy Spider-Man. Let’s give this guy scads of money to secure the franchise. I told him right then, ‘That’s awesome. I don’t know what you would do, but I would love to see that in your hands.’ I said, ‘If you need someone to fall down a set of stairs in a scene, I will totally do that. Just, someone to sneeze or yell or something, I’m totally down.’ And then I forgot about it. Until I remember reading in the trades that he got it and I was so psyched.”

A couple of months later, he got asked to try out for the part of the Tinkerer, the Vulture’s assistant, which he didn’t get. But then, when they were casting for the teachers, they decided he was perfect for Mr. Cobbwell. “They said, ‘We’d like you to be Mr. Cobbwell, Peter’s chemistry teacher,'” Adebimpe says. “My montage stuff was the first day of shooting, first shot of the film. Everyone’s sitting there and figuring it out. About 9 the night before, Jon came to my room and gave me a manila envelope with one sheet of dialogue in it. Basically nothing. I was like, ‘Okay, this is fine.’ And then Jon said, ‘This is the gist of what they’re learning, if you just want to improv some science jokes before it.’ That’s what I did. One got in.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he discusses his shooting schedule, the experience of filming in Atlanta, and his nephew not giving a shit about his role: