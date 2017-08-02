Suge Knight Indicted For Threatening Straight Outta Compton Director

Suge Knight has been indicted by an LA County Grand Jury for making felony criminal threats against Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray, TMZ reports. Knight was unhappy with his portrayal in the movie, and during filming in August 2014 — months before his fatal hit-and-run on the set — Knight allegedly “threatened to commit a crime which would result in death and great bodily injury to Felix Gary Gray” via text message. According to TMZ, the indictment is actually dated 2/7/2017, but he’s scheduled to be arraigned on the charge tomorrow.