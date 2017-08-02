Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Arrested For Stabbing Homeless Man To Death

The Kidd Creole, a member of the pioneering ’80s rap group Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five, has been arrested and charged with murder. TMZ reports that he stabbed a homeless man in the chest twice in Midtown, NYC on Tuesday night after an altercation in which the victim, identified by law enforcement as 55-year-old John Jolly, used a homophobic slur toward Creole. Jolly was found and taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he died later that night. The 57-year-old rapper was identified by surveillance footage and taken into custody on Wednesday.