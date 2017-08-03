Kesha – “Hymn”

Next week, the pop star Kesha will emerge from a protracted legal battle with Rainbow, her first album in five years. She’s already made videos for “Praying,” “Woman,” and “Learn To Let Go,” the album’s first three singles. This morning, she’s shared a fourth. It’s called “Hymn,” and in a new essay for Mic.com, she writes that it’s a sort of dreamers’ anthem. “This is a hymn for the hymnless,” she sings on the big chorus. Kesha co-wrote the song with her mother Pebe Sebert, her collaborator Cara Salimando, and producers Ricky Reed and Jonny Price. Check it out below.

Rainbow is out 8/11 on Kemosabe/RCA. Read Kesha’s essay about “Hymn” here.