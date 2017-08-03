Justin Bieber Shares Message About Tour Cancellation: “I Want To Be SUSTAINABLE”

Last week, just a few days before he was set to begin the final leg of his Purpose world tour, Justin Bieber canceled all of his remaining dates. A statement from his camp simply blamed “unforeseen circumstances,” and Bieber himself, talking to TMZ, apologized and said, “We’re gonna ride some bikes.” There were rumors that Bieber was simply sick of his career, or that he wanted to devote himself more throughly to his church. But now Bieber has posted a statement on his Instagram that nebulously explains why he made his decision, writing, “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.” Here it is:

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

So it looks like Bieber, a young man who’s been galactically famous since he was a child and who has a history of shitty behavior, wants to take some time to work on himself. That seems like a pretty good idea!