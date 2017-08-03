Palehound – “Room” Video

A couple months ago, Palehound released their sophomore album, A Place I’ll Always Go — it’s one of the best of the year so far — and today Ellen Kempner is sharing a video for “Room,” a highlight from it that captures the feeling of gradually opening up your heart to someone else. It’s an animated love story illustrated by Rozalina Burkova and it demonstrates how finding the right person can feel just as fulfilling, if not more so, than going at it alone.

“I found Rozalinas art randomly on the internet one day and became obsessed. I adore the way she draws bodies and I relate to her characters,” Kempner explains. “I knew that she was perfect for bringing the queer love behind Room to life and couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful video.”

“Working with Ellen on the video is probably my favourite project this year,” Burkove adds. “Her sole requirement for me was to animate a queer love story. So we bounced a few ideas of each other and I think what came out is a pretty intimate but fun romance.”

Watch the video and check out Palehound’s extensive tour itinerary below.

Tour Dates:

08/04 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada $+

08/05 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk $+

08/06 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall $+

08/07 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks $+

08/09 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn $+

08/10 Athens, GA @ Athens Popfest

08/11 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West $+

08/13 Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall $+

08/14 Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records $+

08/15 Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon $+

08/16 Detroit, MI @ El Club $+

08/17 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace $+

08/18 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount $+

08/19 Boston, MA @ Royale $+

08/21 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $+

09/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

09/15 Saratoga Springs, NY@ Skidmore College

09/20 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

09/21 Oberlin, OH @ Oberlin College

09/22 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

09/23 Champaign, IL @ The Pygmalion Festival

09/24 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

09/25 Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel

09/27 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

09/28 Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling Festival

09/29 Madison, WI @ Der Rathskeller at University of Wisconsin

09/30 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

10/02 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

10/03 Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin

10/05 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

10/06 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/08 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

10/11 Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

10/12 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

10/13 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/14 Eugene, OR @ HiFi Music Lounge #

10/15 Arcata, CA @ Outer Space

10/17 Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

10/20 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall &

10/21 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s =

10/22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre %

10/24 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern =

10/27 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre =

10/28 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Cocoanut Grove Ballroom =

10/29 Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery =

$ w/ Waxahatchee

+ w/ Outer Spaces

* w/ Big Thief

# w/ Protomartyr

& w/ Jay Som

= w/ M. Ward

% w/ Mitski

A Place I’ll Always Go is out now via Polyvinyl Records. Revisit our recent interview with Kempner here.