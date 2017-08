Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke is releasing a new solo album, Fatherland, in the fall, and so far we’ve heard “Streets Been Talkin’” and “Yemaya” from it. There are two featured guests on the album, Corinne Bailey Rae and Olly Alexander from Years & Years, and today Okereke has shared his collaboration with the latter. It’s a theatrical number called “Grounds For Resentment,” and you can listen to it below.

Fatherland is out 10/6 via BMG.