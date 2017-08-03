Rainer Maria – “Forest Mattress”

Later this month, Rainer Maria, the great emo power trio who reunited a few years ago, will release S/T, their first album in more than a decade. It is an absolute monster, an album that bursts with strength and conviction and enormous melodies. We’ve already posted two of its early songs, “Lower Worlds” and “Suicides And Lazy Eyes.” Today, we’re delighted to share a third. “Forest Mattress” is a grand, heartfelt burner. And where the last two singles, find the band pushing forward into new sonic realms, “Forest Mattress” recalls their old cathartic clangor. Check it out below.

S/T is out 8/18 via Polyvinyl Records. Pre-order it here.