Watch Miguel Cover SZA’s “Weekend”

Miguel recently covered a bit of SZA’s “Weekend,” off her long-delayed debut Ctrl, in an art gallery in Santa Monica. He did the song a capella, and he called it “a favorite of mine on the album.” It’s the latest in a series of covers that Miguel has been posting on his Instagram, which include Outkast’s “Pink & Blue” and Charlie Puth’s “Attention.” Check out videos of all of them via Rap-Up below.

It seems like he’ll cover an Isley Brothers song next week.

