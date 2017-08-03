Watch Miguel Cover SZA’s “Weekend”

Miguel recently covered a bit of SZA’s “Weekend,” off her long-delayed debut Ctrl, in an art gallery in Santa Monica. He did the song a capella, and he called it “a favorite of mine on the album.” It’s the latest in a series of covers that Miguel has been posting on his Instagram, which include Outkast’s “Pink & Blue” and Charlie Puth’s “Attention.” Check out videos of all of them via Rap-Up below.
Fuck w me. Last weeks most requested song off @sza new album #CTRL, "weekend." Foxy-ass song, definitely a favorite of mine on the album. What Isley Brothers song should I cover next week? Shout to the bro @delfin, first show sold the fuck out. love his works. You can see them for a few more weeks for free, I tagged the location
It seems like he’ll cover an Isley Brothers song next week.