Motörhead – “Heroes” (David Bowie Cover)

Next month, Motörhead will release Under Cöver, an album of covers that the band had recorded over the years. The only unreleased track among them is a version of David Bowie’s “Heroes” that they recorded during the sessions for their final album, 2015’s Bad Magic, before the death of bassist and frontman Lemmy Kilmister. They previously attempted to cover the song in Luxembourg that same year and they have an unrelated song of their own called “Heroes,” but this is the first time the studio version of their Bowie cover has been released. “[Lemmy] was very, very proud of it not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun,” drummer Mikkey Dee told Rolling Stone. “Which is what projects like this should be – fun.” Listen to it below.

Under Cöver is out 9/1.