Last week, the smooth and subtle British soul singer Jessie Ware came back with “Midnight,” her big, showstopping new single. Today, she’s shared the dark, smoky video for “Midnight.” Director Tom Beard shot the video like a ’70s thriller, with Ware wandering through murky nighttime Mallorca streets and early-morning beaches, seemingly in search of someone. Check it out below.

“Midnight” is out now at iTunes. Fingers crossed that we’ll get an album soon.