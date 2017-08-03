Gizmodrome – “Summer’s Coming”

Gizmodrome is a new supergroup poised to release their debut self-titled LP next month. Comprising the Police’s Stewart Copeland, Level 42’s Mark King, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, and frequent PFM performer Vittorio Cosma, the band has announced the album’s second single, “Summer’s Coming,” which follows lead track “Amaka Pippa.” Copeland is known for his drumming in the Police but leads the charge as vocalist on this new release, employing a matter-of-fact, storytelling technique as he recites the lyrics on “Summer’s Coming” and other album cuts. This one is a transformative piece, taking on several different styles and layers during its short run time, but at its core it offers a lighthearted jaunt through vivid imagery and summertime feelings. Copeland had this to say about the song’s lyrical makeup:

Every now and then you want to blow up the virtuous serenity of your life, throw yourself off the cliff, and splash into every depravity that can be found. But don’t blame this song if your life is ruined.

Check it out below.

Gizmodrome is out 9/15 on earMUSIC.