Trouble – “Brick” (Feat. Skippa Da Flippa) Video (NSFW)

Earlier this summer, Atlanta rap hardass Trouble released his nasty EP-length mixtape 16. Today, he’s got a deeply NSFW new video for “Brick,” the 16 track where he teams up with fellow Atlanta rapper Skippa Da Flippa. The clip is ominous and atmospheric, and it takes place entirely at a raucous house party full of strippers, which means it’s very NSFW. Aaron Brown, one half of the duo Focus Creeps, directed it; he’s previously worked videos for bands like Arctic Monkeys and Girls. Check it out below.

Download 16 at Livemixtapes.