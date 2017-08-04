Grouper – “Children”

Today at Bandcamp, the online record store is donating all of its share of every purchase to Transgender Law Center, a nonprofit that works to keep the law equitable for trans people. That means it’s a good day to buy some music on Bandcamp, and there is some good music to buy out there. Liz Harris, the mysterious Portland resident who records spare, near-ambient songs under the name Grouper, has a new track for us. “Children” is a haunted, quiet song, it arrangement made up of voice and piano. On her Bandcamp page, Harris writes that the song came from the sessions that produced her last Grouper album, 2014’s Ruins; she’s making it available for the first time. And she’s following Bandcamp’s lead, donating all the money that the song makes today to Silvia Rivera Law Center, Transgender Law Center and Trans Assistance Project. Listen to it and read what she says about it below.

Harris writes:

Towards the end of making RUINS I wrote a song that never made it onto the album. Though it felt aesthetically similar, something about the content and energy felt distinct in a way that didn’t fit the rest of the music. I pushed it away, unsure what to do with it, and eventually forgot I’d recorded it. This year, amidst chaotic and painful political times, while working on another project, it reemerged and made more sense. I will be donating all the proceeds for the next 24 hours to Silvia Rivera Law Center, Transgender Law Center and Trans Assistance Project.

