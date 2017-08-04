Car Seat Headrest – “War Is Coming (If You Want It) [March Mix]”

Today, with Bandcamp donating all of its proceeds from music sales to Transgender Law Center, a few musicians are using the online record store to release some new music, donating their own proceeds as well. One of those musicians is the semi-reclusive Grouper, who released “Children” today. Another is Car Seat Headrest, who just shared an alternate mix of a new song. “War Is Coming (If You Want It),” at least in the version we get to hear today, harkens back to Will Toledo’s past as a one-man bedroom-indie factory on Bandcamp. The song doesn’t have the clanging majesty of the band’s most recent album, last year’s great Teens Of Denial, but it does have the sort of sharp, self-aware lyrics for which Toledo is known. Check it out below.

<a href="http://carseatheadrest.bandcamp.com/track/war-is-coming-if-you-want-it-march-mix" target="_blank">War Is Coming (If You Want It) [March Mix] by Car Seat Headrest</a>

You can buy “War Is Coming (If You Want It)” at Bandcamp.