Stream The Le Sigh Vol. III Feat. Katie Dey, T-Rextasy, gobbinjr, & More

The third volume of The Le Sigh’s compilation series is out today, and what a great day for it to be out! As you might have heard, Bandcamp is donating its share of every sale today to the Transgender Law Center and many artists and labels are doing the same, including Father/Daughter Records, who is putting out The Le Sigh Vol. III. And no matter what, you should check out the comp, which features new tracks from Katie Dey, gobbinjr, T-Rextasy, gobbinjr, Daddy Issues, Fern Mayo, Nice Try, Coping Skills, and many more. You can stream it below, but you can also buy it right here.

