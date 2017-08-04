Watch Action Bronson Perform “The Chairman’s Intent” On The Tonight Show

Last week, Action Bronson, who’s getting ready to release the new Blue Chips 7000 album, unveiled the psychedelic video for his new single “The Chairman’s Intent.” And last night, Bronson was on The Tonight Show to perform the song. He looked intense, he dramatically threw his hat on the ground, and he waded out into the crowd to rap. He also apologized for cussing and then cussed immediately afterward. Check out the performance below.

Another guest on last night’s Tonight Show was Ice Cube, a rapper from a very different generation. He talked about performing at Radio City Music Hall with the Roots and Dave Chappelle and about getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Here’s the interview:

Also, during Jimmy Fallon’s monologue, Cube gave some incredulous reactions to Donald Trump’s budding PR-spin online news network:

Bronson’s Blue Chips 7000 is out 8/25 on Vice/Atlantic.