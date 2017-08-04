Deerhoof – “Come Down Here And Say That” (Feat. Lætitia Sadier)

Deerhoof are releasing a new album, Mountain Moves, next month — it’s one of five new projects from Deerhoof-adjacent artists being released this year — and their singles from it so far have highlighted some of the cool people they wrangled in to collaborate with them this time around. We’ve heard team-ups with Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner and Awkwafina, and today they’re sharing another new one featuring Lætitia Sadier of Stereolab fame. It’s called “Come Down Here And Say That,” and you can listen to it via She Shreds below.

Mountain Moves is out 9/8 via Joyful Noise.