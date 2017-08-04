Watch Videos From Jawbreaker’s First Show In 21 Years

Emo legends Jawbreaker are the latest seminal punk band to reunite for a Riot Fest headlining slot, and they warmed up for this September’s festivities with a tiny club show in the Bay Area last night. Blake Schwarzenbach and company launched their reunion with a seven-song set at the Ivy Room, a 200-capacity club in Albany, CA. Schwarzenbach read the John Keats poem “Ode On A Grecian Urn” before launching into opener “The Boat Dreams From The Hill.” You can watch footage of that one below along with “Condition Oakland” via KQED.

Setlist:

“The Boat Dreams From The Hill”

“West Bay Invitational”

“Condition Oakland”

“Jet Black”

“Chemistry”

“Save Your Generation”

“Boxcar”

The Jawbreaker documentary Don’t Break Down premieres at Alamo Drafthouse in San Francisco next Friday, 8/11.