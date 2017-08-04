Here’s The Album Artwork For LCD Soundsystem’s American Dream

LCD Soundsystem’s first new album in seven years, American Dream, is coming out on 9/1. The official pre-order for the album has launched and, and with it we get our first look at the artwork. It’s album art so bad that I had to reach out to PR yesterday to make sure it was real when it started circulating a little early. They didn’t get back, but considering this thing is plastered over every pre-order page and included in today’s official press release, it looks like it’s the real deal. Behold, the artwork for LCD Soundsystem’s fourth album.

In other news, the iTunes pre-order page reveals that the album is 68 minutes long, and if you head there you can see all the tracklist lengths. Closing song “Black Screen” lasts 12 minutes!

American Dream is out 9/1 via Columbia Records/DFA. Pre-order it here.