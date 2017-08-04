Billy Bragg – “King Tide And The Sunny Day Flood”

This year, the great British folk-punk socialist protest-song master Billy Bragg is releasing a series of one-off songs, promising to address a bleak global political landscape. Last month, he gave us the anti-Trump screed “The Sleep Of Reason.” Today, he follows it up with “King Tide And The Sunny Day Flood,” an alt-country lament about all the terrible shit that’s going to happen if climate change continues unabated. Sample lyric: “Everyone’s a Libertarian till the brown water floods their home.” It’s a stressful listen! Listen to the song and read what Bragg has to say about it below.

Bragg writes:

Sunny day flooding is a coastal phenomenon in which strong tides cause water to gush up from drains and beneath the ground, swamping basements and inundating roads. Rises in sea level due to melting ice-caps are making it an increasingly common occurrence in Florida, where some residential areas are experiencing it on an almost monthly basis. These communities are canaries in the mine, already living with the stark realities of climate change that some still deny is happening. On a planet the surface of which is 70% water, in which the temperature of oceans drives our weather systems, we will all be affected by global warming unless we act now to limit the damage done.

“King Tide And The Sunny Day Flood” is out now on Cooking Vinyl.