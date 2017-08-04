Juicy J – “Flood Watch” (Feat. Offset)

Juicy J, the veteran Memphis rap libertine and former Three 6 Mafia co-leader, has made a lot of music in the past few years, and not all of it has been good. His Gas Face mixtape is just a few months old, and it was fine, but it didn’t set the world on fire. But with that said, Juicy’s new single “Flood Watch” is very much worth your time. The track finds Juicy and guest Migo offset in fine form, but the real interesting thing about it is that producer TM88 puts the two of them over some dramatic Elton John-style pianos, which sounds way cooler than it should. Listen to it below.

“Flood Watch” is out now on Columbia. If you don’t have one of the Migos on your 2017 rap song, does it even count as a 2017 rap song?