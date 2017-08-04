Saba – “World In My Hands” (Feat. Smino & Legit) Video

Last year, Saba released his Bucket List Project, and today he’s shared a video for “World In My Hands,” the album’s closing track that features Smino and LEGIT. The video, which was directed by Tom Vin, features a just-out-of-frame Saba running through his bucket list via some cutesy animations, intercut with video clips of other people sharing their own goals. Here’s what Saba told Complex about the video:

I told the director, Tom Vin, that I literally wanted the world in my hands. I wanted the video to focus specifically on our hand movements, so there are a lot of cool things popping up throughout the song. I could definitely credit the old HP commercials or even Talib Kweli as being an inspiration for what the song came to be visually, but I wanted to throw a different spin on it. I wanted to show the Bucket List Project visually with this one, so you’ll see a lot of shots similar to the album cover and a lot of people talking about what’s on their bucket list, similar to how they do on the project. It’s crazy that this was filmed only a few months ago, seeing as how a couple of those bucket list goals have already been accomplished, like L10 getting his Grammy and Dae Dae going on tour.

Watch it below.

Bucket List Project is out now.