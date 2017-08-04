Watch Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni Sing “Hallelujah” In Tribute To Her Dad & Chester Bennington On GMA
On Fathers’ Day, Soundgarden and Audioslave singer Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter Toni shared an open letter to her dad, who died from an apparent suicide this past spring. As Vulture points out, today Toni paid tribute to her late father again, this time by singing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” with OneRepublic on Good Morning America. It doubled as a tribute for the late Chester Bennington, who performed the same song at Cornell’s funeral before his own suicide. Watch below.