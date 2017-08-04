Stream Firewalker’s Self-Titled Debut

Firewalker are a hardcore band from Boston whose take on the genre is a fervent, feral, commanding version of old-school face-punch hardcore, made even tougher because of frontwoman Sophie Hendry’s straight-up death metal growl. And today, they’ve come out with their punishing, exhilarating self-titled album. It crams 11 songs into about 13 minutes, and its thank-you list includes Pure Disgust, G.L.O.S.S., bell hooks, and Angela Davis. Get this on your radar and stream it below.

<a href="http://firewalkerhc.bandcamp.com/album/firewalker" target="_blank">Firewalker by Firewalker</a>

You can buy Firewalker right now at Bandcamp, and this would be a good day to do it.