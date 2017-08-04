Stream Firewalker’s Self-Titled Debut

Firewalker are a hardcore band from Boston whose take on the genre is a fervent, feral, commanding version of old-school face-punch hardcore, made even tougher because of frontwoman Sophie Hendry’s straight-up death metal growl. And today, they’ve come out with their punishing, exhilarating self-titled album. It crams 11 songs into about 13 minutes, and its thank-you list includes Pure Disgust, G.L.O.S.S., bell hooks, and Angela Davis. Get this on your radar and stream it below.
You can buy Firewalker right now at Bandcamp, and this would be a good day to do it.