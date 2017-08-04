TOKiMONSTA – “We Love” (Feat. MNDR)

Earlier this summer, Los Angeles-based producer TOKiMONSTA (aka Jennifer Lee) released the Yuna-featuring “Don’t Call Me” as a precursor to her new album, Lune Rouge. Today, she’s shared another song from it — the plinking, galactic “We Love,” which features MNDR — alongside the tracklist for the album. Check out both below.

Tracklist:

01 “Lune”

02 “Rouge”

03 “Thief” (Feat. SAINTS)

04 “I Wish I Could” (Feat. Selah Sue)

05 “We Love” (Feat. MNDR)

06 “Bibimbap”

07 “NO WAY” (Feat. Isaiah Rashad, Joey Purp, & Ambre Perkins)

08 “Don’t Call Me” (Feat. Yuna)

09 “Rose’s Thorn”

10 “Early To Dawn” (Feat. Selah Sue)

11 “Estrange” (Feat. IO Echo)

Lune Rouge is out 10/6 via Young Art Records.