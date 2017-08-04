Martin Shkreli Convicted Of Fraud

Martin Shkreli is going to prison! Shkreli, the pharma-bro CEO who became a national nemesis when he raised the price of AIDS/cancer relief drug Daraprim from $13.50 to $750 per pill — and who has frequently dabbled in the music business, including as a silent benefactor for an independent record label, the purchaser of a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album, and the leaker of tracks by artists such as Lil Wayne — was on trial in Brooklyn for alleged wire and securities fraud. The New York Times reports that he was found guilty on three out of eight counts today after a five-week trial. He faces up to 20 years in prison, though he’s expected to serve far less time. Still: Martin Shkreli is going to prison!